Raymond, 80, was a lifelong resident of Crown Point, Louisiana. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and was a skilled woodworker. He is survived by his daughter, Dusty Brewer, son-in-law, grandchildren and siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Vinet and Victoria (Dardar) Vinet. A memorial service will be held for family and friends at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Cross Life Fellowship Church, 307 4th St., Westwego, Louisiana. On line condolences available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019