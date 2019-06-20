The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Raymond Lewis Johnson

Raymond Lewis Johnson was born on August 1, 1935. He passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the age of 83. He was a lifelong resident of New Orleans and was a retired longshoreman of Local 3000. He leaves to cherish his memories his devoted wife of 62 years Louise Witson Johnson, three sons: Michael (Lora), Daryl Sr. (Melissa), and Tyrone (Toya). Grandfather of Jalen, Alyssa and Daryl Johnson Jr. Also survived by his siblings: Charles Johnson Sr. and Viola Charles, and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend the Homegoing Celebration on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at St. Gabriel the Archangel Church, 4700 Pineda St., New Orleans, LA 70126. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Father Tony Ricard, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 4000 Norman Meyer Ave., New Orleans, LA 70122. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 25, 2019
