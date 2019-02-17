Raymond Louis Mauterer, Sr., age 93, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 15, 2019. Mr. Mauterer was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Metairie, LA for 45 years. Beloved husband of 62 years to the late Marjorie Joan Tranchina Mauterer. Father of Debra Ann Mauterer Soldani (the late Toddy), Lori Ann Mauterer Aguilar (the late Giovanni) and Raymond Louis Mauterer, Jr. (Erin Decker Mauterer). Grandfather of Danielle Soldani Carrigan (Kelly), Dana Soldani Miller (Manley), Deanna Soldani Miller (Chad), David Soldani, Jr. (Melissa), Daniel Soldani, Lee Aguilar (Cindy), Jessica Aguilar (Darryl), Amanda Hurst (Cito), Nicole Aguilar, Ashley Aguilar (Billy), Ethan Raymond Mauterer and Rylan Liam Mauterer. Son of the late Louis Mauterer, Sr. and Amelia Berluchaux Mauterer. Brother of Leona Buttone (the late Harold) and the late Louis Mauterer, Jr. (the late Mildred), Thelma Mauterer, Herman Mauterer (the late Mary), Mary Mauterer, Ruby Mauterer and Arthur Mauterer (the late Anna May). Also survived by 30 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Mauterer graduated from East Jefferson High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII and he received the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with 2 Bronze Stars, the Good Conduct Medal and World War II Victory Medal. He was a retired New Orleans Police Officer, a member and Past Master of Masonic Lodge F&AM 444, a member of the Shriners and the Shriners Clown Unit and a parishioner of St. Christopher Church. Mr. Mauterer was very musically talented and enjoyed singing, playing the drums and a little bit of bass. He will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives he touched. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., near Clearview Pkwy., in Metairie, LA on Wednesday morning, February 20, 2019 beginning at 9:00 AM with a Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 AM in Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home's chapel. Interment will be in Restlawn Cemetery, Avondale, LA. The online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary