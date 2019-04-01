The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
2100 Westbank Expressway
Harvey, LA 70058
Raymond Louis Montalbano passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the age of 77. He is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel A. Montalbano, Sr. and America Lotz Montalbano; his brother, Samuel A. Montalbano, Jr. (Survived by Gloria). Raymond is the loving father of Debra De Baroncelli (Craig) and David Montalbano. He is the grandfather of John Montalbano, Leigh Ann Montalbano and Matthew De Baroncelli. Raymond is also survived by nieces, nephews and other family and friends. He was a graduate of St. Aloysious High School, he served his country while enlisted in the United States Army National Guard, he was a licensed Custom House Broker and a retired employee of Jefferson Parish. He is a native of the Irish Channel in New Orleans, LA and a longtime resident of Marrero, LA. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA on Thursday April 4, 2019 from 9AM until 11AM. A Funeral Mass will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 11AM. Interment will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 4, 2019
