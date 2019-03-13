|
Raymond M. Jones passed into the Gates of Heaven on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the age of 78. Son of the late Raymond A. Jones and Alice Priestley Jones. Father of Karen Jones, Keith Jones and Roselyn Deloach (David). Brother of Alice M. Isabel. Devoted friend of Lovella Mitchell. Uncle of Alva, James, and Cindy Isabel. He is also survived by five grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and a host of family, friends, and coworkers. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a funeral service at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Rhodes Chapel, 3933 Washington Ave. Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 PM. Interment: St. Mary Cemetery. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to share online condolences.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019