Raymond Riley passed in peace on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Belle Vie Living Center in Gretna, Louisiana where he had resided for the last three years. He was 80 years old. Raymond was born to the late Armstead and Elnora Riley on March 11, 1939. He was a native of Sunrise, Louisiana where he spent most of his life. He met and married the love of his life, Inez (Pam) Riley, in 1959. They enjoyed a beautiful marriage until her death, January 12, 2010. Second to the love of his wife, Pam, was his love for his son, Toney Joseph Riley. Raymond had a profound love for his family and he worked hard to provide them a good life. Even after his retirement from Chevron, after many years, he continued to work as a security guard until his vision declined. To all that knew him in his earlier years, knew he enjoyed traveling, fishing and crabbing with his wife and son. He and his wife also enjoyed quality time together at the Casino when time permitted, but they particularly enjoyed going to Boomtown. In his later years, after he had lost his sight completely, he still enjoyed listening to music, television, and staying abreast of current events. He also loved to talk about his life growing up in Sunrise. He would continually tell stories of his childhood to anyone who would listen. Raymond leave to cherish his memory his son Toney Joseph Riley (Ingrid). Six grandchildren: Toney Jr., Tana, Dimitre, Trayval, Jacoby, Jamyri and one Great Grand: Toney III; Siblings: Angela R. McKennie, Carolyn R. Inge (Voycelle), Beverly Pajeaud, Marilyn R. Thompson, Judy A. Riley, Anthony (Tremaine) Riley; Sister-In-Law: JoAnn Riley; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Armstead Riley and Elnora Johnson Riley Jason; and his Step-Mother, Easter Rita Riley; his brothers: Armstead Riley, Jr. and Larry Riley, Sr.; his sisters: Geraldine Riley Smith and Wanda Riley White. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA at 10 a.m. The visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Dr. Theodore Turner Jr. of Mt. Olive Baptist Church officiating. Interment will be private. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home. (504) 208-2119.