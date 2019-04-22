|
Raymond Stephen Simon died on April 18, 2019 at the age of 89. A native of Vacherie, LA, Raymond was born on September 2, 1929. He served in the United States Air Force in the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion Post 366, he went on to retire from Kaiser Aluminum. Loving Father of Glenn P. Simon, Linda S. Roth (CJ), Karla S. Simon (David), Stephen P. Simon (Jill), and Neal P. Simon (Michelle), he is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Raymond is preceded in death by his beloved wife, MaryAnn Richard Simon; parents, Omer Simon and Sophie H. Simon; brothers, Willie Simon, Elmore Simon, Gaston Simon, and Nolan Simon; sisters, Rosalie Bacas, Odette Simon, Lucille Gendron, Rosemary Luquette, and Margaret Hotard. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 13396 River Rd. Destrehan, LA, on Thursday, April 25, 2019 beginning at 9 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM, burial with military honors to follow immediately. Please visit www.HCAlexander.com to view and sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 22 to Apr. 25, 2019