|
|
Raymond William Naro, Jr. passed away at home on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the age of 52. Son of the late Ann B. Naro. He is survived by his father, Raymond W. Naro, Sr., sisters, Gina N. Keyes and Tracy Naro. Cherished uncle of Jason and Danielle Keyes, Amber and Shanan Cedillo. Beloved by his great nieces and nephews, Alyssa and Shaun Vela, Jr., Aubrie Cedillo, Olivia and Saige Gilmore. Raymond was an employee of King Company for 20 plus years. He leaves behind many family and friends that loved him deeply. Services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, Louisiana 70006. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. A Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 am in the Leitz-Eagan Chapel. Condolences may be offered online at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2019