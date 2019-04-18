Raynell Tell Bourgeois, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the age of 78. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Milton Bourgeois; son, Craig Bourgeois, Sr.; parents, Raymond Tell and Isabell Richard Tell; and her brother, David Tell. She is the loving mother of Kieth Bourgeois (Susan), and Miza Andrews (Michael). She is the devoted grandmother of Ashley Bourgeois, Cory Bourgeois, C.J. Bourgeois, Emily Andrews, Evan Andrews, Katherine Bourgeois, and Matthew Bourgeois. She is the loving great-grandmother of Noah Bates, and Bryden Dantin. She is the cherished sister of Linda Dawley (Harold), and Ray Tell (Lee). She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Monday, April 22, 2019 beginning at 8:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM, all at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 610 6th Street, Gretna, LA. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to . Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary