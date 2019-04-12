Brother R.C. Rucker was born February 28, 1924 in Lexington, MS to the late Cora Richmond and Jim Rucker. He departed this life on April 7, 2019. Brother Rucker was the youngest sibling of four children. In Lexington, MS. Brother Rucker committed his life to Christ at an early age. He was educated in the Mississippi School System. After high school, he enlisted in the US Army and served from 1939 through 1945 and is currently listed in the U.S. Memoriam for World War II. Later Brother Rucker moved to New Orleans, LA and worked as a long shore-man where he remained until retirement. In 1948, he married Julia Williams Rucker and to this union four children were born: Bobbie, Calvin, the late Robert Curtis, and Yvonne Burrell. Brother Rucker along with his wife and children, united with the Greater Mount Carmel B.C. under the leadership of the late Rev. Louis Jackson, Sr. Preceding him in death was his wife: Julia Rucker; son: Robert Curtis; brothers: Sam Rucker and James Rucker. Brother Rucker's memory will be cherished by his children: Calvin (Sharon) Rucker, Bobbie Harris; his sister: Corrinne Torry; his grandchildren: Judy Watson, Julia Shepherd, Joseph Shepherd, Elicia Varnado, Jennifer Varnado-James, Calvin Rucker, Jr., Jordan Rucker Arrianne Rucker, Catriska Rucker, Kimberly Rucker and a host of great and great great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, April 13, 2019 for 11:00 a.m. at Old Zion Baptist Church, 430 N. Johnson St., New Orleans, LA. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Sam Young, Jr., officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery, New Orleans, LA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary