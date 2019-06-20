Rebecca Carroll Pryor passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the age of 88. She is survived by her beloved husband of 43 years, William D. "Bill" Pryor; her devoted children Christopher D. Randall and David L. Randall; her loving grandchildren Richard Kennedy, Kelli Randall, Carrie Wasserburger, Michael Randall, Taylor Randall, and Maiah Randall; her great grandchildren Ethan DeFeo, Ryder Wasserburger and Wynn Wasserburger; and one adoring brother, Milton Carroll. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Rebecca was one of 12 children born to the late Samuel Levi Carroll and Mary Richards Carroll of Warrenton, NC. Rebecca was employed by a law firm headed by the eventual Lt. Governor of Virginia as a partner's paralegal where she helped win many notable cases. After relocating to Louisiana, she continued paralegal work until her retirement. She was very active in tennis and dancing, and was competitive in both, playing on several local and state tennis championship teams and a member of three dance teams that performed publicly. Rebecca was a confident person and had a zest for life. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Drive Metairie, LA 70001 on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon followed by a service at 2:00 pm. Interment is to be at Greenwood Cemetery in Macon, NC on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Visitation there will begin at 10:00 am followed by a Funeral service at 12:00 noon. Following the Funeral service, she will be interred with her parents and many siblings. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the in the name of Rebecca Pryor. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary