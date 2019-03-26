|
|
Rebecca "Becky" Jacobs Robinson entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 20th, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Beloved sister of Kathleen Jacobs Delpit. Becky was a graduate of Xavier Preparatory Class of 1958 and Xavier University Class of 1962. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral. A Mass of Christian burial honoring Rebecca "Becky" Jacobs Robinson will be held at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 1923 St. Philip Street, New Orleans, LA 70116 on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10 AM. Interment Providence Memorial Park. Visitation from 9 AM to 9:45 AM IN THE CHURCH. Please sign online guestbook at charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504)581-4411.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 30, 2019