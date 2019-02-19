Obituary Guest Book View Sign

31 May 1949 – 5 February 2019. Long-time Resident of Covington, La, Jane Burgin lost her courageous and hard-fought battle against Ovarian Cancer. Jane was passionate about her work as a lobbyist in Baton Rouge where she lobbied for La Dental Hygienist Assoc., La Society of Professional Surveyors, ACLU of La, Girl Scouts of La, Drug Policy Alliance and Southern Poverty Law Center. Jane is survived by her daughters Gina (Tom) Corvers and Mona (Mark) Sorapuru. As well as the grandchildren she loved so very much Abby & MJ Sorapuru and Emily & Ben Corvers. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Feb 23rd at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 125 E 19th Ave, Covington, LA 70435. Visitation will start at 0930 with Mass at 1030. At the request of the family, memorial contributions may be made to St. Tammany Hospital Foundation in support of St. Tammany Cancer Center where Jane served in the Patient and Family Advisory Group. www.sthfoundation.org , 1202 S Tyler St. Covington, LA 70433. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2019

