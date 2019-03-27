Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Jones. View Sign

Rebecca Jones, age 69, entered eternal rest on Thursday, March 21, 2019. She is preceded in death by her infant daughter and son; parents, Emma and Lester Fairfax; mother-in-law, Louise Jones; and sister-in-law, Mamie Davis. Rebecca leaves to cherish her fond memories are her devoted husband Walter L. Jones, two daughters, Kim M. Jones of Baton Rouge, LA and Barbara Jones; five grandchildren, Burnell and Brittany Taylor, Eboni Dunn of Baton Rouge, LA; Nyavia and Adorian Bean of Charlotte, NC; one great-grandson, Eric Wilson IV; stepchildren, Nykein and Niesha Bean, special niece and nephew, Chiquita and Chase Jones; father-in-law, Silas Jones (Rose) of Natchez, 3 brothers-in-law, Willie Jones (Quartreatta), and Aaron Jones of Natchez, MS, and Johnny Hines of Stockton, CA; 3 sisters-in-law, Jennifer Jones (Mack) of Elk Grove, CA, Debby Green and Gloria Johnson of Oakland; CA, and a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are all invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Friday, March 29, 2019, 10:00 AM, at The City of Love Church, 8601 Palmetto St., NOLA with Rev. Earnest Ford Jr. officiating. Visitation will be held for 9:00AM until the hour of service. Interment Southeastern Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Slidell, La. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of Professional Funeral Services, "Celebrating Life," 1449 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, LA 70116; 504-948-7447.

1449 N Claiborne Ave

New Orleans , LA 70116

