The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Millet-Guidry Funeral Home
2806 West Airline Highway
LaPlace, LA 70068
(985) 536-7700
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
1550 Hwy 44
Reserve, LA
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
1550 Hwy 44
Reserve, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rechelle Hotard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rechelle Anne Hotard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rechelle Anne Hotard Obituary
Rechelle Anne Hotard passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at the age of 47. Beloved mother of Dylan Elmore Boudreaux and the late Kade Edward Boudreaux. She is survived by her parents, Edward Pedro Hotard and Kerry Donley Stacy and two sisters, Kelly Hotard and Jaclyn Hotard. Granddaughter of the late Victoria Cortez Donley and Floyd Donley, Sr., Julia Braud Rezach (Eddie) and Phebus Hotard. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass at St. Peter Catholic Church, 1550 Hwy 44, Reserve on Tuesday, February, 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation at the church from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Interment in St. Peter's Cemetery in Reserve. To view or sign the online guest book, please visit www.milletguidry.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Millet-Guidry Funeral Home
Download Now