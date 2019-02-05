Reed William Harrison departed this life on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at his residence. Reed Harrison was the father of Raynita Kanehailua(Matt). Son of Vera Mae Green Harrison and Raymond Harrison Sr. Grandfather of Liliana Green and Joseph Green. Brother of Raymond Harrison Jr.(The late Cynthia), Nyla Harrison-Alexander(Walter), Rosemary Harrison and Reginald Harrison Sr.(Karen). Uncle of Randall, Tyronne, Brandon(Tatianna), Felicity(James), Brayhon, Brandy, Braxton, Reginald Jr., Quinton and Isaiah. Nephew of Elaine(Donald), Henrietta(Late Alvin), Bernice(Late Thomas Jr.) Edward(Debra), Emile Green, Henry Green Jr., Ann, Charleen, Hazel(Jawad), Bobby(Sandra) William(Aldonia), Phillip(Osannah), Ann(Bernard), Robert(Cheryl), Kasib(Wakeelah), Susan. Also survived by a host of cousins and friends. Reed at the age of 53 years a native and resident of Gretna, LA. Graduated of LB Landry High School. Special thanks to Murray Henderson Funeral Home and Restlawn Park Cemetery. Relatives and friends of the family, also all Pastors and members of neighboring Churches are invited to attend the Home going of Service from Fisher Community Church located at 1737 L.B. Landry Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70114 on February 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Officiated by Bishop J.Nelson Brown. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. Interment, 3450 Highway 90 West, Restlawn Park Cemetery, Avondale, LA 70094
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2019