Rene' Anthony Pratcher Sr., of New Orleans, Louisiana, departed this life on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the age 73. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry Peter Pratcher Sr. and Carrie Owens Pratcher; his siblings, Sylvia Pratcher, Patricia Rose Pratcher, Elaine Pratcher, Eve P. Cavalier; his wife, Madeline Melrose Pratcher; and daughter-in-law Antoinette Pratcher. Rene' is survived by his son, Rene' Anthony Pratcher Jr., daughters, Janis M. Pratcher, Dionne P. Andrus, Seantell A. Pratcher, long-time loving companion, Melba Broussard, brother, Henry P. Pratcher and son-in-law Stephen Andrus Sr. He is also survived by his grandchildren, ShaJuan G. Pratcher, LaJuan M. Pratcher, Stephen A. Andrus Jr, Anthony E. Pratcher, Shane A. Andrus Sr., Tiffani R. Pratcher and Andria M. Pratcher, 11 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Funeral Service at D.W. Rhodes Funeral Chapel, 3933 Washington Ave. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am with Minister Stephen Andrus Sr., Officiant. Interment: Resthaven Cemetery. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2019