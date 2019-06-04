Rene' Joseph "Poffer Nanny, Country" Bierria, Sr. was born February 17, 1977 in New Orleans, LA. to the late Joyce M. Bierria and Harold H. Bierris, Sr. He lived in San Antonio, TX for the last 14 years. On Tuesday, May 21, 2019 Rene' slept away to God's awaiting arms. He was a Clerk at the Mustang Inn in Texas. He is survived by his children: Sabrina F. Bierria and Rene' J. Bierria, Jr. and (Trisha T.) The mother of his children and his first love, Virginia Nicole Felton; his siblings: Yamika and Monique Wallace, niece and nephew: Jamicia and Jonathan Shannon. His great aunt: Dorothy A. Dugay; aunts and uncles: Marguerite M. Wallace, Barbara/Nanny and Brian Grinstead, Peggy and Russell Hill, Sandra McCoy abd Rose Laurant; cousins: Joann Wilson, Torrey Wallace, Terrijuana Veals, Rusheal, Ruston and Shan R. Hill and many other cousins, family and friends on his father and mother sides of the family. His San Antonio family: Hasmukh, Lalida, Maniben, Kush, Anguli, Ishani, Rock, Vaishali and Reyna Patel and Michelle Rubio and her family. Thank you for taking care and loving him for the last 14 years of his life. He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and many other family members and friends who welcomed him into God's arms; especially his big brother, Harold H. "Boggie, Babut" Bierria, Jr. Family and friends are all invited to attend his Funeral Service on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Charbonnet Family Services, 1615 St. Philip St., New Orleans, LA. Funeral Service is at 10:00 am with visitation beginning at 8:00 am in the Family Center. Burial: PRIVATE. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary