Rene' Paul St. Cyr entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 19, 2019 after a brief illness. René was a graduate of John F. Kennedy High School and Southern University at New Orleans (Bachelor's and Master's degrees, Social Work). René was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Elizabeth Constance Bates St. Cyr, and was followed in death by his father, Zeno Wesley St. Cyr, Sr. He leaves to mourn, his siblings Cynthia St. Cyr Mercadel (Lawrence, deceased); Valeria St. Cyr Clark (Isaac); Rise' St. Cyr Williams (Deline); Zeno Wesley St. Cyr, II (Eva); Arn David St. Cyr, Sr. (Cathy); Terri Lynn St. Cyr (LaSabre), a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends. Rene' was a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Service on Saturday, May 25, 2019, beginning 10:30 am at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1222 North Dorgenois Street. Church Visitation will begin at 9:00 am until 9:45 am, followed by an Omega Chapter ceremony administered by Theta Beta Sigma Chapter, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. Entombment at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church. Rev. David M. Patin, Sr., and Gwiena Magee Patin, Directors. Professional Services Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 23 to May 25, 2019