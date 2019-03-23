Rene J. Veron, Sr. passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the age of 73. Surrounded by his wife, children, family and friends. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Pamela Rhoton Veron. He was a loving father to his three children, Lisa Veron Jackson (Paul Jackson), Rene J. Veron Jr. and Sean Veron (Heidi Kidder-Veron). He was a cherished grandfather to his five grandchildren Brandon Jackson, Bradley Jackson, Ally Veron, Collin Veron and Dallton Veron. Rene was a devoted brother to his two surviving siblings, Robert Veron and Suzanne Veron Cornibe (Glenn Cornibe); and two brothers-in-law, Louis Aguirre and Terrel Rhoton (Linda Barker Rhoton). He is survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Rene was preceded in death by his loving parents, Desire J. Veron Sr. and Clara Boudreaux Veron; and two loving siblings, Desire "Ray" J. Veron Jr. and Anne Veron Aguirre. Rene was the Owner and President of Governor Specialist's Inc., which he founded in 1973. He was well known and respected in the governor repair industry. He truly enjoyed going to work each day with his wife, son's and longtime employees. He loved talking on the phone with customers, suppliers and vendors. He graduated in 1965 from Alcée Fortier High School. Rene enjoyed reunions with his Ripper friends, playing tennis and traveling. He especially enjoyed socializing with family and friends. He had a passion for working on his "57 Chevy". He loved racing at Pink's All Out and attending car shows. Rene will be sorely missed by everyone who knew and loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd, New Orleans, on Friday, March 29, 2019, starting at 11:00 AM, followed by a Memorial Funeral Mass at 1:00 PM. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary