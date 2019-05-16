Mr. Reynaud Allen passed away on May 5, 2019. Reynaud was preceded in death by his mother: Mary Janes Ellis Johnson, stepdad: Alfred Johnson, Sr., and brother: Sherwood Johnson. He is survived by his son, Reynaud Burton (Shontel); daughter, Quantella Allen Reynolds (Byron); brothers, Russel Johnson Sr. and Alfred Johnson Jr. (Elaine); sisters, Pam Johnson and grandchildren, Johsua, Kammelia, Quenesha, Diquan, Tayshaun, and Trevine. Friends, employees of Maison Orleans Health Care, and family can attend the visitation from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. May 17th 2019. Service will be located at Murray Henderson Funeral Home, 1209 Teche St. New Orleans, La. Professional services entrusted to Murray Henderson Funeral Home.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 17, 2019