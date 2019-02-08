The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Rhodes James
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
More Obituaries for Rhodes James
Rhodes Vincent James Obituary
Rhodes Vincent James passed away peacefully on Friday, February 1, 2019 at the age of 81. Born on September 8, 2019 in Plaquemines Parish to the late Carlo and Lena James. Rhodes was an employee of Avondale Shipyard for many years as an inspector, and later on during his retirement enjoyed his time spent as a hot-shot 2 ton driver for over ten years. He was the loving husband of Jacklyn Jacobs for over thirty years; Cherished father of Mark James and Rhonda James; Brother of Carlo (Joyce), Vincent (Carol), and the late Nunsy (Flo), Johnny (Maria), Guy (Alma), Sun (Dot), Tony (Jo), Carl (Sherone), Jack, George (Carol), Mary (Al), Annie (Jr.) and Josie (Earnie). Rhodes is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services being held at Westside Leitz Eagan Funeral Home located at 5101 Westbank Expressway in Marrero. Mass will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm. Burial at St. Roch Cemetery #2 in New Orleans will follow mass. An online guestbook is available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, 2019
