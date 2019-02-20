The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Services
E.J. Fielding Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2260 W. 21st Avenue
Covington, LA 70433
(985) 892-9222
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
E.J. Fielding Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2260 W. 21st Avenue
Covington, LA 70433
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
E.J. Fielding Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2260 W. 21st Avenue
Covington, LA 70433
Ricardo Tonagel Obituary
Ricardo Tonagel of Covington, LA passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019, at the age of 89 after an extended illness. He was a loving husband for 64 years and a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Ricardo is survived by his beloved wife, Caterina Tonagel; his four children: Daniel Tonagel (Kim), Diana Tonagel, Debra Rivoire (Dwayne), and Doreen Picone (Joseph); ten grandchildren: Michael Tonagel, Danielle T. Thiel, Brody C. Sears, Caterina Picone, Vincent Tonagel, Doriana Sears Bleker, Julia Sears Milton, Margarite Picone, Nicolas Picone, and Angeleigh Tonagel; seven great-grandchildren: Broc Sears, Madelyn Sears, Corlyn Bleker, Aubriella Milton, Trent Tonagel, Brayden Tonagel, and Shae Tonagel and, his beloved dog, GiGi. Ricardo is preceded in death by his father, Gustavo Tonagel, mother, Eduiges Konze Tonagel, and sister, Elsa Tonagel Senra. Ricardo was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Covington. He worked for many years with Lykes Bothers, was President of Dixie Machine, and later was employed by the U. S. Maritime Administration as a marine surveyor. Ricardo also served his country with the United States Merchant Marines. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation and funeral services at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W 21st Ave, Covington, LA 70433, on Saturday, February 23, 2019, beginning with visitation at 12:00 Noon, followed immediately by services at 2:00 p.m. and entombment in the adjacent Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Covington, LA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Ricardo Tonagel to be made to The Lutheran Heritage Foundation or the Northshore Humane Society in Covington. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019
