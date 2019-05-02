On Saturday April 27, 2019 Richard "Ricky" Wayne Burks, age 58 of Pearl River, LA passed away peacefully. He will be greatly missed. Mr. Burks is survived by his mother Mary Burks, his children Jeremy Burks, Misty Dawn Burks, and Michael Burks, his sister Tammy Pickering (Guy), and his nieces and nephew Amber Pickering, Ashley Pickering, and Lloyd Pickering. He is preceded in death by his father Kenneth Burks. His family would like to invite everyone to attend the visitation on Friday May 3, 2019 from 10 am to 12 pm from the chapel of Williams Funeral Home 67525 Hwy 41 Pearl River, LA 70452, with the Funeral starting at 12 pm. Interment to follow at Hickory Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Pearl River, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 3, 2019