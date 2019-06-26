Richard Anthony LaFargue Sr. departed this life on June 18, 2019 to meet again with his beloved wife, Jean Parker LaFargue. A native of New Orleans, Richard was born on May 6, 1938. His parents, Gonzales "George" LaFargue and Helen Fara LaFargue, and brothers, Ronald and Alvin LaFargue, preceded him in death. He leaves behind three loving children: Richard LaFargue Jr., Roy LaFargue Sr. (Debra), and Dawn LaFargue-Armelin (Don). Five grandchildren: Tracie, Trina, Roy Jr., Erin, Ashley. Five great-grandchildren: Saliah, Sanai, Sairen, Roy III, and Sariah are left to cherish Richard's memory. He also leaves behind one brother, Sidney J. LaFargue (Annette), one sister, Joyce L. Hunter, and one sister-in-law, Ann P McIntyre (Michael). A host of dear nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends survive Richard as well. Richard served our country in the United States Navy and went on to complete his undergraduate studies at Loyola University of New Orleans. He retired from Shell Oil Company in 1995. A devoted husband, Richard enjoyed traveling with his wife, Jean, until her death in 2013. He spent the remainder of his years in love and laughter with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family, and friends. As he never met a stranger, he was loved by many and will be missed by all. The family invites relatives and friends to attend a memorial Mass on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church, 9701 Hammond St., New Orleans, LA 70127 at 10:30 AM. Recitation of the Rosary will take place prior to Mass from 10AM. A repast for family and friends will immediately follow the Mass at Sha'Jollies Banquet Hall, 6940 Martin Dr., New Orleans, Louisiana, 70126. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to United Way of Southeast Louisiana in Richard's honor.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to July 1, 2019