Richard C. Bush, Sr. (Richie) was born in New Orleans, LA on 12/3/1935. He was a lifelong resident of Metairie and passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of the late Joyce Arcement Bush. He is predeceased by his parents, Chester George Bush and Hazel Mary Rey. Beloved Father of Richard (Ricky) C. Bush, Jr. (Flo), Craig R. Bush (Robin), Darrin V. Bush (Sara), Gina Bush Brown (Frank) and Bryan A. Bush (Julissa). Beloved Grandfather (Papa) of Chyenne Brown, Brittany Bush Hariel (Ross), Jared Bush, Shane Brown and Joshua Bush and Survived by his devoted companion Rita Jaquillard (Red). He was a member of West Bank and Tchoupitoulas BegaI Club. His favorite pastimes were dancing, hunting, fishing, crabbing and running his dogs. He also played on many championship baseball teams and was the Grand Marshall of the Mystic Knights of JUMA; he marched for over 17 years. He was a member of the Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 60 for over 51 years; he was a pipefitter. My father was filled with generosity and would help anyone in need family or friends. He will be dearly missed by all who truly knew him. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude and The Humane Society. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Mass at Greenwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5200 Canal Blvd, New Orleans, LA. on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM. To sign the on-line guest register, please visit www.Greenwoodfuneralhome.net. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 25, 2019