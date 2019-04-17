Mr. Richard Charles Mack Sr. passed away on April 14, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Richard was the loving husband of Lydia Lodge Mack. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Elvira Davis and Stella Jones; and grandfathers, Leonce Davis and Joseph Jones. Richard is survived by his sons, Richard, Jr. (Dianne), David, Sr. (Sandra), and Don; daughters, Phyllis Mack Richard (Boroskie Richard, Sr.) and Annette Mack (Nick Smith); brother, Morris Mack, Sr. (Sylvia-deceased); and sisters, Elva Mack Jackson (Joseph Jackson, Sr.) and Viola Mack Ruffin (Joseph Ruffin - deceased), 20 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Friends and family can attend the visitation on Saturday, April 20, at 8:00 a.m. A funeral service will take place, officiated by Rev. Brian Richardson, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen's First Missionary Baptist Church. The burial will be at Restlawn Park Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Murray Henderson Funeral Home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Charles Mack Sr..
Murray Henderson Funeral Home
1209 Teche St
New Orleans, LA 70114
(504) 366-4597
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2019