"No eye has seen, no ear has heard, no mind has conceived what God has prepared for those who love Him." (1 Corinthians 2:9) Richard Charles Ruffino Sr. passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on March 28, 2019. He was born on January 31, 1938 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Dominick and Marguerite Ruffino. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Patsy Amos Ruffino; and by his four children Stephanie Ory (Michael), Rachelle Ruffino, Ricky Ruffino (Emily), and Lauren Ruffino. He was a loving grandfather to six grandchildren (Kayla Ory, Chase Ory, Renee Ory, Elianna Ruffino, Samuel Ruffino, and Isabella Ruffino). He is survived by his siblings: Joseph Ruffino, Ralph Ruffino, Nancy Ruffino Dubroc and Terry Ruffino Bolleter. He is predeceased by his brother, Anthony Ruffino. His love for life was infectious. He never met a stranger. He always took the time to truly get to know people and became such a father figure to many. He loved music and to dance like no one was watching. He courageously served in the U.S. Army and was an active member in his community and church. He enjoyed working out at the local YMCA, spending time in the yard, and watching sports (especially the Saints). He was well known for his contagious laugh and will always be remembered as a great man and leader. He was a defender of family values. He will be greatly missed here on earth, but there is comfort in knowing that he is finally in a place where there is no more suffering and no more pain. Family and friends are invited to attend His Funeral Services on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 12:00 PM in the Chapel of Bagnell & Son Funeral Home, 75212 Lee Rd., Covington, LA 70435. Visitation from 10:00 AM until service time. Interment at later date. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2019