Richard D'Aquin, age 87, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019. Preceded in death by his late wife Janet D'Aquin. The son of the late Elmo D'Aquin and Anne D'Aquin. Father to Carol D'Aquin Dearman. Brother to Patricia Barrios (Jim) and to the late Duckie Adams, Elmo D'Aquin Jr, and Marilyn Giroir. Proud grandfather to Wayne Dearman (Cherie) and Rebecca Faciane (Josh). Great-grandfather to Cheyenne, Connor, Sage, Caleb, Michael, Christopher and Audrey. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Service to be held at the Southeast Louisiana Veteran's Cemetery in Slidell, La. Monday June 24, 2019 at 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the are appreciated. Bagnell & Son Funeral Home. To view and sign the family guest book please visit www.bagnellfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 18 to June 24, 2019