Richard Dussett was born on April 12,1945 to the late Freddie Dusset and Dorothy Sylvester Dusset in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was the third of eleven children. Richard transitioned from labor to reward on Sunday, April 28, 2019. At an early age, Richard professed his faith in Christ and was baptized at First New Zion Baptist Church in New Orleans, LA. His early education was through the Orleans Parish Public Schools with graduation from Carver Senior High School. Young adulthood brought many new beginnings. Richard completed Cosmetology School, and successfully became a Licensed Master Barber while completing two years of Business Management at Southern University of New Orleans, LA. Richard's desire for growth and knowledge led him to pursue a trade as a Journeyman Electrician, where he proudly worked through the IBEW 130 Union. Richard married the love of his life, Annette Spencer in 1973. Their union bore two sons, Omar and Jumaan. They resided in New Orleans, LA for many years, relocating the family to Rancho Cucamonga, California in 1987. He was employed by the Los Angles United School District as an Electrician for 20 years until his retirement. Although Richard never pursued a formal education as a teacher, he was an educator at heart. Richard never let an opportunity pass to teach the youth in his environment. He taught the importance of taking on a task and completing it with the utmost integrity in the pursuit of a job well done. His advice to the youth was always, "If you Listen you will Learn." He was a loving father who taught his sons, the principles of a strong education, hard work, self-confidence and making the right choices in life. Richard was a loving, loyal and supportive son-in-law who cared for his mother-in-law, Sadie Morgan Spencer over several years until her transition to the Lord. Richard leaves to cherish his memories a loving and devoted wife of 45 years, Annette Spencer Dussett; two sons: Omar Dussett of Rancho Cucamonga, CA; Jumaan (Tracie Gray) Dussett of Frisco, TX; sisters: Sylvia Joseph, Ingrid Harris, Cathy Dusset, Patsy Barnes, Sheena Day, of New Orleans, LA; Judea (Raymond) Frazier of Lake Forest, CA; brothers: Freddie Dussett of Los Angeles, CA; Diamond Dussett of New Orleans, LA; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and loving friends. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his son, Cyril Dussett, his sisters: Dorothy Dusset-Gusman, and Lavern Day Campbell. Relatives and friends of the family are all invited to attend the Funeral Service on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:00am at Majestic Mortuary 1833 Oretha C. Haley Blvd. Visitation will begin at 9:00am. Richard's earthly vessel will be laid to rest in Mt. Olivet Mausoleum in New Orleans, LA. Professional Arrangements entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504)523-5872. "HE WHO HEARS MY WORD AND BELIEVES IN HIM WHO SENT ME … HAS PASSED FROM DEATH INTO LIFE" (JOHN 5:24). Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 15 to May 17, 2019