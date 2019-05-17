Richard E. "Richie" Byrd passed away surrounded by his wife and children on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the age of 85. He was a resident of St. Bernard, LA. Born in Dallas, Texas on November 20, 1933. He was a loving husband of 58 years to Carole Chastant Byrd. He was the father of Dayna Fitzgerald (Mark), Robert Byrd (Sandie), Sherri Lopez (Big Scottie), the late Beth Ruiz (Murphy) and Scott Byrd (Fannie). Richie is the grandfather of Darrel "DJ" Alphonso, Jr., Travis Fitzgerald, Lenny Evans, Scott Lopez, Shannon Lopez Geraci, Marissa Ruiz, Meghan Ruiz, Zackary Byrd, Antoinette (Nina) Byrd and Richard Byrd. He also was the great grandfather of Tori and Shelbi Alphonso, Brody and Brees Geraci, Scotlyn and Lane Lopez and Menah Powell. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Beth Byrd Ruiz, his grandson, Matthew Ruiz and his sisters Helen "Biddy" Lippman and Mary "C.C." Oracoy. Richie was the son of the late Beulah Maronge and Bruce Robert Byrd. He proudly enlisted into the US Army in 1950 and served in combat during the Korean War. He later became co-owner of Harold, Incorporated in Harvey, LA. In 1970 he decided to take on a new adventure and became the owner of Pip's Place Marina in Hopedale, LA until 1981 where he made wonderful lifelong friends. He was a member of the Millwright Union No. 1931 where he would travel across the United States. Richie enjoyed spending time with all of his family, Saints parties on the back porch and a good cigar. Brother Byrd was a lifelong member of the Dominique You No. 468 F & AM. Special thanks to Dr. Sara Fernandez and Nancy Price for their loving care and support. Funeral Services were private. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 17 to May 20, 2019