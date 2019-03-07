The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Richard E. Holmes Sr.

Richard E. Holmes Sr. Obituary
Richard E. Holmes Sr. entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 1, 2019 at West Jefferson Medical Center at the age of 66. He was a native of Bentonia, MS and a resident of Waggaman, LA. Richard attended Alcorn State University in Lorman, MS. where he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree. He joined the United State Army and received ranks as 1st lieutenant, 2nd lieutenant, and captain. After being honorably discharged, Richard began his career as a draftsman for Avondale Shipyard, later known as Northrup Grumman. Beloved husband of Lillian Holmes. Devoted father of Sharon, Cassandra, and Richard Holmes Jr. Son of the late Glossie Holmes and Abel Slater. Brother of Carl Holmes, Calvin (Shawna) Herron, Barbara Herron, Kenneth Herron, and the late Eugene Holmes, Floyd Holmes, Lionel Holmes, Andrew Gibbs, and Rosalyn Herron. Son in law of the late Ed and Flora Johnson. Brother-in-law of Rev. James (Felicia) Moland, John (Sarah) Johnson, Joe Johnson, Edward Johnson and the late Charles (Luberta) Johnson, Carl (Classie) Johnson, and Shellie Johnson, also survived by 7 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of Greater Mt. Calvary Church and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Greater Mt. Calvary Church 1600 Westwood Dr. Marrero, LA on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00a.m. Apostle Terry Gullage Sr. officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00a.m. until service time at the above-named church. Interment: Mt. Airy Cemetery-Boutte, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019
