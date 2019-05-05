|
Richard Earl Kinchen, 75 years old, passed away on May 1, 2019 at Passages Hospice in New Orleans. Beloved husband of 48 years to Patricia, father of Jeffrey and Jason. Also survived by Kendall (niece) and Andy (nephew) and Rebekah (great-niece). He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Richard Kinchen and Jewel Loper Kinchen and sister, Jewel Kinchen Reeves. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, located at 4900 Airline Dr. in Metairie, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am, service at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the . Online condolences are available at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 5 to May 8, 2019