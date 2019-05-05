The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garden of Memories Funeral Home
4900 Airline Drive
Metairie, LA 70001
(504) 833-3786
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Kinchen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Earl Kinchen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Earl Kinchen Obituary
Richard Earl Kinchen, 75 years old, passed away on May 1, 2019 at Passages Hospice in New Orleans. Beloved husband of 48 years to Patricia, father of Jeffrey and Jason. Also survived by Kendall (niece) and Andy (nephew) and Rebekah (great-niece). He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Richard Kinchen and Jewel Loper Kinchen and sister, Jewel Kinchen Reeves. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, located at 4900 Airline Dr. in Metairie, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am, service at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the . Online condolences are available at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 5 to May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garden of Memories Funeral Home
Download Now