Richard Gomez passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the age of 66. He was born in Guatamala, and was a resident of Marrero for the last 18 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Augusto Gomez and Maryelen Ortega Gomez. He came to the US at the age of 7, and became a proud American at age 14. He later served in the Coast Guard. He loved his work as a Diesel engineer, and he traveled the world. He leaves behind his adoring wife Jeanette Cornelius Gomez, his four children, Shannon, Darla, Dustin and Darryl, and his best bud Larry. He has five grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He will be remembered for his quiet, unflappable strength and his kindness to anyone in his path in need. He was known as a huggy bear, who was the love of Jeanette. His co-workers, friends and family are invited to attend a memorial on May 25, 2019 at 1:00 PM, at Harvest Time Fellowship, 3401 8th Street, Harvey, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home, Covington, LA (985) 875-1131. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 25, 2019