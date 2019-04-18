|
Richard Joseph Dufrene, age 77 of Covington, LA died on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at St. Tammany Parish Hospital in Covington, LA. Born, Tuesday, March 31, 1942 in New Orleans, LA to Wilton Dufrene Sr. and Gladys Lugenbuhl Dufrene. Survived by his Wife - Marilyn Demarest Dufrene, Son - Craig Dufrene (Anna), Grandson - Landyn Dufrene, and host of nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends. He was predeceased by his Father - Wilton Dufrene Sr., Mother - Gladys Lugenbuhl Dufrene, Brothers - Wilton Dufrene Jr., Wilford Dufrene, Harold Dufrene, Charles Dufrene, Sisters - Rose Briere, Elaine Besson and Violet Dufrene. He was a graduate of Slidell High School and retired from First Bank and Trust, New Orleans, LA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at 12:00 PM on Monday, April 22, 2019 at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W. 21st. Ave., Covington, LA 70433. Visitation on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 10:00 AM to service time. Interment in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Covington, LA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the or Pennies for Bread Ministry at St. Joseph Abbey, 75376 River Road, St. Benedict, LA 70457. Share a memory on the tribute wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2019