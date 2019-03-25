The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home
2607 Williams Blvd.
Kenner, LA 70062
(504) 466-8577
Richard Keith Hollister

Richard Keith Hollister Obituary
Richard Keith Hollister passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the age of 60. He was a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a resident of Destrehan, LA. Richard was a devoted son, caring husband, father, grandfather and a loyal trusting friend. He enjoyed fishing and was a self-employed welder for the past 13 years. He will greatly missed by all family and friends. Beloved husband of Theresa Fayard Hollister. Father of Jake Richard Hollister (Ashley) and Jennifer Elizabeth Hollister (Glen). Grandfather of Bryson Delatte, Holden Sellars, Laila Sellars, Brenton Bourgeois and Morgan Hollister. Son of Dorothy Inez Hollister and the late Curtis Richard Hollister. Brother of Cindy Jackson (Jimmy), Pamela Hollister, Gwendolyn Hollister and Carol Carroll (Johnny). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. Visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2019
