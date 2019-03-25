|
Richard Lee "Buster" Derbigny Jr. was born in New Orleans, LA to the late Johnnie B. Coleman and Richard Lee Derbigny Sr. He departed this life for his heavenly home on Monday, March 18, 2019. He is survived by his fiancé, Loretha Woods; Loving daughter, Angela N. Derbigny Sims (Ryan P. Sims Sr.), grandchildren, Ryan P. Sims Jr. and Jordyn O. Sims; sister, Rose Mary Anderson, (Rev. Myles Anderson Sr.), nephew, Myles Jr. (Danielle) and nieces, Amy and Ashley (Fernando). He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also, Pastors, Officers and Members of Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church, Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, Third Rose of Sharon Missionary Baptist Church and Clio Missionary Baptist Church, Booker T. Washington High School Class of '67, Employees of Tulane Medical Center; Forest Sales and Distributing Company, Members The Jugs Social Club (Krewe of Nomtoc) and Merakey/NCFS are all invited to attend "His Celebration of Life" Funeral Service on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church 2100 St. Roch Ave. New Orleans, La. at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Corey A. Cooper Officiating. Visitation will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. Interment: Holt Cemetery New Orleans, La. Professional Services entrusted to Majestic Mortuary 1833 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. NOLA 70113 (504) 523-5872.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019