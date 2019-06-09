|
Richard Martin Wilson passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the age of 91. He was a native of Mildred, TX and a resident of LaPlace, LA. Beloved husband of the late Jeffie Lee Bug Wilson. Father of Gena Ann W. Songy (Richard) and William "Bill" Wilson (Judy). Grandfather of Bryan and Ricky Songy, Katie S. Telschow, Pam S. Traylor, Eric, Leann, Sabra, Robert and Brad Wilson. Great-grandfather of Hunter, Tyler, Wyatt, Dylan, Roan, Rhett, Lilee and Reid. Son of the late Willie Mann Wilson and Willis Eden Wilson, Sr. Brother of Raymond Wilson, Alice Sue Wilson and the late Marian, Marvin, Willis, Jr., Marzee, Marie, Joe, Robert and Mary Wilson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Millet-Guidry Funeral Home, 2806 W. Airline Hwy., LaPlace, LA on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 9:00 a.m to 11:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Pine Crest Cemetery, Troup, TX. In lieu of flowers, donation preferred to The First Baptist Church, 120 Ormond Blvd., LaPlace, LA 70068 or Samaritan Purse, www.samaritanspurse.org/donate. Please share your memories and condolences at www.milletguidry.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 9 to June 12, 2019