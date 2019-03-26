Richard Michael Smith, Sr. peacefully entered into eternal life on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the age of 73. He was the beloved husband of Jacqueline Diket Smith for 53 years. He was the loving father of Richard Smith, Jr. (Theresa), Stephanie Musso (Sammy), and Gretchen Bourgeois (Ridge). He was the cherished grandfather of Lindsey and Lauren Smith, Alexandra, Mackenzie, and Maddox Musso, and Gavin, Cade, and Hudson Bourgeois. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard F. Smith and Mary Trauth Smith. He is also survived by his brother, Fr. Howard Smith, and other family and friends. Richie was born and raised on Bouny Street in his dear Old Algiers. A 1963 graduate of Behrman High School, he was a multisport letterman. He married his high school sweetheart, Jackie, and continued his education at Loyola University. He started a family, along with a successful sales career. He was a longtime member of Lucky 13 Social Club, Westbank Quarterback Club, and an active Behrman Bee alum. Richie and his family enjoyed traveling, annual beach trips, sporting events, and many parties and holidays together. He was devoted to his family, coaching many of his kids' teams, and never missing games, dance revues, and school performances. "Pops" continued to do the same later in life for his grandchildren. He had countless lifelong friends and he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. The Smith family would like to extend a special thank you to the Heart of Hospice for such great care over the last three years. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Memorial Mass at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church, Algiers, LA on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 12 Noon. Memorial visitation will be held at church from 10 AM until mass time. Interment private. Mothe Funeral Homes handled arrangements, visit www.mothefunerals.com to sign the online guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary