Richard Morris Adler passed away on February 28, 2019 at the age of 93, with his family by his side. He was born January 19, 1926 in Birmingham, AL to Hermione Weil and Julian Emanuel Adler. He is survived by his cherished and loving wife of 35 years, Barbara Johnson Adler, his three children Laura Adler Palka (John) of Cary, NC, Julie Adler McAndrews (Kevin) of Baltimore, MD and Lee Richard Adler (Robert Marks) of New Orleans, his step-son Scott Chandler Gardner (Reina) of Covington, six grandchildren, Matthew Brian Palka, Richard Joseph Palka, Julian Charles Kappelman, Caroline Kappelman Rafferty (Nigel), Joseph Donahue Gardner and Sean Chandler Gardner, and niece and nephew Merry Tucker and Paul Tucker (Lisa Dorsey). He is predeceased by his parents and his sister Barbara Adler Zeluck. Rick grew up in Birmingham, where the family was among the early settlers. He also spent a lot of his youth with family in New Orleans (grandfather Herman Weil and assorted uncles, aunts and cousins). He was an Eagle Scout. He attended Ramsay High School in Birmingham and graduated from Phillips Andover Academy in 1943 and Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1946. He served in the United States Navy in World War II as a commissioned officer in Portland, ME and Washington, D.C. Subsequently in the Korean War he served in the Navy in Savannah, GA, overseeing the refurbishment and construction of vessels. He was a Lieutenant upon retiring from the Navy. Professionally, he was a naval architect and marine engineer. At Equitable Equipment Company he was Chief Engineer and then at Avondale Shipyards he was Vice President-Engineering and Projects Manager. Rick enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing, navigating the waters of southeast Louisiana in his boat the Sea Eagle, bird watching, corresponding with elected officials about pending legislation and votes, building things in his workshop and attending symphony and opera performances. He was very involved with supporting MIT, including serving as the area club President and organizing various reunions with classmates into his 80s. He also was Chair of Common Cause of Louisiana. He was a member of Temple Sinai. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 600 Memorial Drive, Cambridge, MA 02139, Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, 2533 Columbus Street, Suite 202, New Orleans, LA 70119, Touro Infirmary Foundation, 1401 Foucher Street, New Orleans, LA 70115, or a .