Richard Polizzi passed away peacefully after a brief illness at his home on April 13th, 2019 with his wife by his side. He was born on January 20th, 1930 in New Orleans and grew up in the French Quarter. True pioneers in the early days of Jefferson Parish, Richard is best remembered as co-founder of Patio Drugstore on the newly built Veterans Highway in Metairie. The full-service drugstore which he started with his Wife, Madeline, Brother-in-law, and Sister-in-law in 1958, combined a state of the art pharmacy and an old fashioned soda fountain and it became a landmark and gathering spot for the growing community and is still operating today. He was a graduate of St. Aloysius High School and received his Pharmacy degree with honors from Ole Miss in 1955 and later received a Doctorate of Pharmacy. Richard was very active in the Ole Miss Alumni Association and also served as president for numerous years. He and his wife were past board members of the Pharmacy Museum in the French Quarter. He was also an Inspector with the Board of Pharmacy for the state of Louisiana. He enjoyed his hobbies of photography and travel with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Madeline (nee Marsiglia) and his children Richard (Carla) and Joseph (Michele) and his grandchildren, John, Hannah, Brent, Bryce, and Melissa. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sara and Joseph Polizzi, his sister, Grace Polizzi Buras and his grandson, Richard Emery Polizzi. The family would like to extend their most heartfelt gratitude to his doctors, William Rolston and Robert Songy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans, LA on Saturday, April 20th from 10 am - noon followed by a brief Catholic Service officiated by Father Mike Kettenring. Interment will be immediately following the Service at St. Louis No. 3 Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , his favorite charity. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com.