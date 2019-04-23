Richard "Luke" Thomas, 23, was a native of Seminole Fl, but was a resident of Cut Off, La. He passed away on April 19th, 2019. Luke was an avid hunter, fishermen, and clown. Loved by so many. He is survived by his mother Ami Henry & (husband), father's, William Vegas Jr. & (wife), Beau Thomas Jr. & (wife), Fiancé Krystal Naquin, son Perfectly perfect, Presten Thomas, siblings Rikki, Kelsey, Rhea, Jesse, Steven, Leah, Marinah, Isiah, Jase, and Anason. He is proceeded in death by, Lori Nicks, William & Cindy Vegas Sr., and Florence Vegas. Luke will be laid to rest on April 26, 2019 at Seale Funeral Home located in Denham Springs, La. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. services to follow immediately after. Luke, we LOVE YOU BIG AS THE WORLD HIGH AS THE HEAVEN'S.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2019