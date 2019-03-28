Richard Ulmer "Dickie" Core of Folsom, LA passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He was born on June 7, 1938 in Folsom, LA to Jules Winton and Mary Mildred (Dutruch) Core. Dickie is survived by his sister Judy Core Fitzgerald (Hugh) and his nieces Kelli Schwing (Garrett), Molly Lampard (George), and Lori Sercovich (Jason). He is also survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews. Dickie is preceded in death by his beloved wife Linda Davidson Core and his parents. Dickie was a lifetime resident of the Folsom area. Dickie graduated from Covington High School in 1956 and played football for the fighting Lions. After attending college at University of Southern Mississippi, he was employed at Delta Sand and Gravel, as well as Lake Ramsey Campgrounds. He was co-owner of Covington Paving, and had a successful career as a road contractor. Dickie enjoyed being referred to as a "Road Hand." Dickie was a charter member of Red Bluff Baptist Church. In his spare time he was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed spending time at his camps. Dickie adored his wife, Linda, of almost 50 years, and they shared all the adventures of life together. The family would like to extend special thanks and gratitude to Frances, Jennifer, and Virginia for their devotion to Dickie and the compassionate care they provided. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of St. Tammany for their dedicated service. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services at E.J. Funeral Home on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM with visitation on Monday beginning at 9:00 AM. Interment will follow the services in Core Cemetery, Folsom, LA. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary