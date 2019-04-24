|
Ricky A. Guillot, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Devoted husband of Lori Hammons Guillot. A loving father of Ricky "RJ" A. Guillot, Jr, Tess Guillot, Anjelle Bianchini, Amanda Helveston, Kathleen Herring, and Elizabeth Dixon (Jeff). Son of the late Beverly Williams Pellegrin and Jesse Guillot, Sr. Brother of Myra Shaffer, Jesse Guillot, Jr. (Gladys), Joanie Guillot Vicknair (Gary), Phyllis DiFeboo Kass (Eddie), James Pellegrin (Charlene) and Karl Pellegrin (Kris). He is also survived by grand kids, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Age 60, a native of Point La Hache, LA and a resident of Saraland, AL. He graduated from Promise Land Academy. Ricky worked for many years as a Tug Boat Captain for GNAT. After work he enjoyed watching his Saints games, fishing for crawfish, fishing, working in his vegetable garden, watching western movies but mostly spending time with his kids, family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 5101 Westbank Expy., Marrero, LA on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation from 9:00 am until service time. Online condolences available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019