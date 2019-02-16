Ricky Anthony Bundy, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the age of 67. He is preceded in death by his parents, Forrest Bundy and Gladys Pizani Bundy. He is the beloved father of Ryne Anthony Bundy (Delilah), and Kaci Alison Bundy. He is the devoted granddad of Aiden, Avery, and Baylor. He is the loving brother of Kenneth Bundy Sr. (Belle), and Bonnie Morice (Natchez). He is the adored uncle of Kenneth Bundy Jr (Kristen), Grant Bundy (Lisa), Mark Morice (Heidi), and Trey Morice (Jennifer). He is also survived by other family and friends. He was a loving and caring man who always made you laugh and loved spending quality times with all of his loving family and his friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Family and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 beginning at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00AM at Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. Interment Perrin Cemetery, Barataria, LA. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary