Ricky L. Crain, 62 years old of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at his home. He was born on Thursday, June 14, 1956, in New Orleans, Louisiana to Dr. James Larry and Jean Etta Lott Crain. Ricky went to Southeastern Louisiana University where he received his undergraduate degree and at graduation his father Dr. James Crain who was president of Southeastern at that time presented him his diploma. He received his master's at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. Ricky taught at Colleges and Universities in Louisiana, Mississippi and even on board a Naval Ship. He was the Director of Education and English Teacher in United Arab Emirates and China. Ricky played guitar and flute and was the lead singer in bands such as the Houdini's, the Shadows and the Last Laff and the Kingpins whose name was once graffitied all over town by overzealous fans. He authored an extensive library of music. Ricky had a wide array of diverse passions such as literature, music, art, history, travel, and film, especially Errol Flynn films. He was deeply spiritual and studied world religions. Ricky practiced meditation daily and had a blackbelt in Shotokan. Ricky is survived by his beloved daughter Elizabeth Bounty Crain, His sister, Rita Crain McIntyre and her husband Rodney, Sr., his brother, Randall Crain his niece, Lara McIntyre Aguirre and her husband Jose, his nephew, Rodney McIntyre, Jr. and his wife Krystal, also many great nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Ricky is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. James Larry and Jean Etta Lott Crain. A Visitation for Ricky will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 2:30 pm until 4:30 pm at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Hammond. A Memorial Service Celebrating Ricky's Life will immediately follow visitation at 4:30 pm in the funeral home chapel. Ricky's guest book can be viewed on www.harrymckneely.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 29 to June 1, 2019