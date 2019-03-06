Ridley J. Boudreaux, Jr., 88, passed away in Orlando, Florida on February 6, 2019. Husband of Lilian DeWeese Boudreaux. Son of Ridley Boudreaux and Pauline Barrouquere Boudreaux. Brother of Richie Boudreaux, Judy Prats, Iris Savoie, Michael Boudreaux, and Kathleen Piazza. Father of Ridley Boudreaux, III, Lynne Parks, Robin Authement, Mark Boudreaux, Stephen Boudreaux, Scott Boudreaux, Julie Boudreaux, Sunny Boudreaux, and Jac'ee Boudreaux. Stepfather of Kevin Curley, Patrick Curley, David Curley, Trudy Broussard, and Kyle Curley. Friend and coworker of many at Universal Studios in Orlando. Graduate of Fortier High and member of the 1948 state championship football team. Two-year starter on the Southeastern Louisiana College football team. Contract instructor pilot for the U.S. Air Force. Member of the Louisiana Air National Guard. Survived by 20 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10:00 – 11:00 and a funeral mass at 11:00 on March 8, 2019 at St. Angela Merici Church, 901 Beverly Garden Dr., Metairie.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ridley J. Boudreaux Jr..
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019