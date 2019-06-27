|
Rita Andrews Persigo passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the age of 82. She was the beloved wife for 58 years to Charles J. Persigo. Loving mother of Susan M. Persigo, Barbara E. Persigo, and Patricia P. Gray (Scott). Grandmother of Nathan Miles Gray. Daughter of the late Elizabeth and John Andrews, Sr. Sister of the late John Harold Andrews, Virginia A. Lentzer, and John J. Andrews, Jr. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A native of Rochester, NY and a resident of Harahan, LA since 1969. She was a 1955 graduate from Nazareth Academy in Rochester, NY. Private services will be held in Rochester, NY in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at www.alz.org.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 27 to July 1, 2019