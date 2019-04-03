|
Rita "Ruby" K. Osum departed this life on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the age of 86. Daughter of the late Jobe and Virgina Kemp. Mother of James Jr. (Joyce). Larry Sr. (Constance) and the late Kenneth (Delores) Osum. Sister of the late Evelyn Sterling. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 15 step-great-grandchildren and a host of nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also employees of Tulane University Transport Division and East Jefferson Hospital, also pastors, officers and members of City of Love Church and Rising Star Baptist Church, La Place, LA are invited to a Funeral Service at City of Love Church, 8601 Palmetto St., New Orleans, LA. 70118 on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM. Interment: Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by D. W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2019