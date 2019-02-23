Rita L. Slaney passed away on February 6, 2019 at the age of 82. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert R. Slaney, Jr. and her parents, Joseph Lacoste and Lolla Higdon Lacoste. She leaves behind her three children, Deborah B. Jordan, Janet S. LeBlanc and Wayne E. Slaney (Maggie); her six grandchildren: Kyle J. Adams (Danielle Griggs), Logan J. LeBlanc, McCade A. LeBlanc, David Argus, III, Dana Argus Castillon and Wesley Jordan; seven great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Rita loved spending time with her children and three of her grandsons whom she referred to as her "Three Angels". They would have sleepovers in which Rita slept alongside them on the floor where they would watch previously viewed movies. There was nothing she wouldn't do for her "Angels" – from cheering them on during football games, swim meets and baseball games, she was their biggest fan. She cherished all of her moments with them and bragged about being their "Nana". She loved life and sharing everything with her family. She always greeted people with a smile and was especially fond of children, being sure to stop to speak with them. She remained kind-hearted and didn't allow brain cancer to prevent her from enjoying life and her family. Thanks to her oncologist, Dr. Robert Veith and his staff for providing the family with the opportunity to spend more time with her and to St. Joseph's Hospice for their attentiveness and tender care they administered. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie. Interment will be in Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Shriner's Crippled Children's Hospital, https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate, as Rita and her late husband were big supporters of their cause. The online guestbook is available is at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary